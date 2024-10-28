TFX Stock to Gain From Launch of New Vascular Access Devices in Canada

Teleflex TFX recently launched two new devices in Canada designed to enhance PICC (Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters) insertion procedures and reduce the chance of complications. The next-generation Arrow VPS Rhythm DLX Device and NaviCurve Stylet are engineered to work together to give Vascular Access professionals more efficient and predictable PICC placement.

The company conducted extensive research with industry-leading Vascular Access professionals to design the enhancements featured in the new devices and other insertion accessories.

TFX Stock’s Likely Trend Following the News

After the announcement, shares of Teleflex edged up 0.5%, finishing at $237.82 on Wednesday. The Vascular Access product line is consistently gaining shares by offering advanced devices that facilitate a variety of critical care therapies and other applications with a focus on reducing vascular-related complications. Accordingly, we expect the TFX stock to remain positive surrounding this development.

Teleflex currently has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion. According to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the company’s 2024 earnings are expected to improve by 3.3% on a 4.1% revenue increase. It has delivered an earnings beat of 5.6% in the trailing four quarters, on average.

More on Teleflex’s New Devices

The VPS Rhythm DLX Device with TipTracker Technology removes the need for a confirmatory x-ray when confirmation checklist parameters are met, helping the clinician insert seamlessly through ultrasound vessel assessment and PICC navigation to final tip confirmation in the lower third of the superior vena cava (SVC). Due to the variability of patient vasculature, PICCs can occasionally have difficulty advancing into the SVC on the first attempt.

The NaviCurve Stylet features an anatomical curve and flexible tip that are designed to self-orient to patient anatomy for enhanced PICC advancement into the SVC for successful insertion.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The President and General Manager at Teleflex’s Vascular Access business unit highlighted the company’s commitment to building strong partnerships with clinicians and hospitals in Canada and delivering these latest advancements in Arrow Catheter Insertion Technology to align with the mutual goal toward zero catheter-related complications. The introduction of a new positioning device and enhanced catheter design complement its proprietary Arrowg+ard Blue Advance PICC antimicrobial and anti-thrombogenic protection that reduces thrombus accumulation and the primary pathogens responsible for most healthcare-associated infections.

Industry Prospects Favoring TFX

Per a Research report, the global vascular access devices market was valued at $8.64 billion in 2024 and is likely to surge at a compound annual rate of 4.7% through 2030. The growing geriatric population across the globe and the rising prevalence of cancer and other chronic, cardiovascular, respiratory and metabolic disorders are expected to fuel the number of patients requiring a vascular access device during treatment.

More Developments in Teleflex

At the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) 2024 Annual Meeting, the company presented data supporting the safety and efficacy of Barrigel rectal spacer in stereotactic body radiation therapy for patients undergoing repeat therapy. It is the first and only sculptable hyaluronic acid??? rectal spacer designed to reduce the radiation that reaches the rectum during prostate cancer radiation therapy.

TFX Stock Price Performance

In the past six months, TFX shares have increased 12.1% compared to the industry’s 1.8% growth.

TFX’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Teleflex currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Boston Scientific BSX, Globus Medical GMED and ResMed RMD, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Boston Scientific’s shares have risen 69.3% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s earnings per share (EPS) have jumped 2.5% to $2.46 in 2024 and 2.2% to $2.77 in 2025 in the past 30 days. BSX’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 8.3%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 8.6%.

Estimates for Globus Medical’s 2024 EPS have remained constant at $2.84 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 60.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 32.7%. GMED’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average beat being 12.1%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 10.3%.

Estimates for ResMed’s fiscal 2025 EPS have risen 2.7% in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 86.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s 32.1% growth. RMD’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average beat being 6.4%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 8.4%.

