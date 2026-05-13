TFX Stock Down Post Q1 Earnings & Revenue Beat, Margins Crash

Teleflex Inc. TFX posted first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations of $1.39, down 3.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. However, the metric topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.75%.

GAAP loss per share was 11 cents compared to EPS of $1.14 in the prior-year period.

TFX’s Revenues

First-quarter revenues from continuing operations were $548.26 million, up 32.3% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.72%.

On a pro forma adjusted constant currency basis — which includes prior-year revenues from the acquired Vascular Intervention business, and excludes foreign exchange and revenues from products discontinued after the 2025 strategic realignment — revenues rose 5.1% in the quarter.

Since the announcement on May 7, shares of the company have fallen 2% to close the session at $131.56 yesterday.

Segmental Analysis of TFX’s Q1 Revenues

The Vascular segment recorded pro forma adjusted revenues of $236.8 million, up 8.1% on a reported basis and 4.8% on a pro forma adjusted constant currency basis. Growth was mainly driven by hemostatic products in the central venous and other access portfolio.

Teleflex Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Teleflex Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Teleflex Incorporated Quote

The Interventional business registered pro forma adjusted revenues of $204.7 million, up 104.4% on a reported basis and 3% on a pro forma adjusted constant currency basis. Performance was led by the intraosseous, right heart catheters and complex catheters.

The Surgical segment recorded pro forma adjusted revenues of $106.8 million, up 12.4% on a reported basis and up 9.9% on a pro forma adjusted constant currency basis. Growth was led by the strong performance in the ligation clip and some timing of orders in the instrument portfolio.

TFX’s Q1 Margin Performance

The gross profit was $307.4 million, up 20.4% year over year. The gross margin contracted 559 basis points (bps) to 56.1% due to a 51.6% rise in the cost of goods sold.

Overall, the adjusted operating profit was $37 million, down 52.1% year over year. The adjusted operating margin contracted 1189 bps to 6.8%.

TFX’s Liquidity Position

Teleflex exited the first quarter of 2026 with cash and cash equivalents of $309.4 million compared with $378.6 million at the end of 2025.

Net cash flow provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $46.7 million compared with $27.7 million in the year-ago period.

Teleflex’s 2026 Guidance

On a GAAP basis, the company continues to expect full-year 2026 revenue growth from continuing operations of 14.4% to 15.4%. Pro forma adjusted constant currency revenue growth for 2026 is also unchanged at 4.50% to 5.50%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $2.29 billion, indicating a 22.9% decline.

Adjusted EPS from continuing operations is projected in the range of $6.25-$6.55, also unchanged from the previous forecast. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is pegged at $8.41.

Our Take

Teleflex delivered better-than-expected earnings and revenues in the first quarter of 2026. The company demonstrated strong execution and also, to some extent, benefited from the timing of orders in its surgical instrument portfolio. Within Interventional, Teleflex continues to integrate the Vascular Intervention business, which closed early in the third quarter of 2025. The company is also making progress on its strategic priorities, which include driving durable performance and building a clear financial profile through improved margins, lower interest expense and stronger adjusted EPS over time.

Meanwhile, the strategic divestitures of the acute care, interventional urology and OEM businesses are expected to close in the second half of 2026.

TFX’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Teleflex currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are BrightSpring Health Services BTSG, Intuitive Surgical ISRG and Labcorp Holdings LH.

BrightSpring Health Services, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of 36 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 34.5%. Revenues of $3.61 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.35%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

BTSG has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 47.2% compared with the industry’s 14.5% growth. The company topped earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 14.61%.

Intuitive Surgical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, posted first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.50, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.2%. Revenues of $2.77 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2%.

ISRG has an earnings yield of 2.1% compared to the industry’s negative 0.9% yield. The company’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.82%.

Labcorp, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, posted first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $4.25, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.8%. Revenues of $3.54 billion outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1%.

LH has an earnings yield of 6.9% compared with the industry’s 4.5% yield. The company’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 3.31%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.