TFX Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss, Margins Down, Stock Up in After-Market

Teleflex Incorporated TFX posted fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations of $1.93, up 1% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The metric missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 48.3%.

GAAP loss per share was 8 cents compared to EPS of 77 cents in the prior-year period.

Full-year 2025 adjusted EPS from continuing operations was $6.98, up 8.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The metric missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 50.2%.

TFX’s Revenues

Fourth-quarter GAAP revenues were up 28.7% year over year to $569 million. The metric missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 38.6%.

Fourth-quarter adjusted revenues from continuing operations were $567.3 million, up 4.3% year over year on an adjusted constant currency basis.

Full-year 2025 GAAP revenues were up 17.2% year over year to $1.99 billion. The metric missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 39.7%.

Adjusted revenues from continuing operations totaled $1.98 billion for the full year, up 15.4% on an adjusted constant currency basis.

Following the announcement, shares of the company rose 1.7% in the after-market trading session yesterday.

Segmental Analysis of TFX’s Q4 Revenues

The company signed definitive agreements to sell the Acute Care, Interventional Urology and OEM businesses to two separate buyers. The transaction is expected to be closed in the second half of 2026.

The Vascular segment recorded pro forma adjusted revenues of $240.2 million, up 5.6% on a reported basis and 3.4% on pro forma adjusted constant currency basis.

The Interventional business registered net revenues of $216.6 million, up 108.7% on a reported basis and 8.2% on pro forma adjusted constant currency basis.

The Surgical segment recorded net revenues of $110.5 million, up 0.6% on a reported basis and down 0.7% on pro forma adjusted constant currency basis.

TFX’s Q4 Margin Performance

The gross profit was $307.4 million, up 14.4% year over year. The gross margin contracted 678 basis points (bps) to 54% due to a 51% rise in the cost of goods sold.

Overall, the adjusted operating profit was $36.3 million, down 40.8% year over year. The adjusted operating margin contracted 751 bps to 6.4%.

TFX’s Liquidity Position

Teleflex exited the fourth quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $378.6 million compared with $247.8 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net cash flow provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $96.7 million compared with $301.9 million in the year-ago period.

Teleflex Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Teleflex Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Teleflex Incorporated Quote

Teleflex’s 2026 Guidance

GAAP revenue growth for 2026 is expected to be in the range of 14.4-15.4%. Pro forma adjusted constant currency revenue growth for 2026 is expected to be in the range of 4.5-5.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $3.66 billion, indicating 10.8% growth year over year.

Teleflex anticipates adjusted EPS from continuing operations to be in the range of $6.25-$6.55. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS is pegged at $15.08.

Our Take on TFX

Teleflex exited the fourth quarter of 2025 with weaker-than-expected results, wherein both earnings and revenues missed estimates.

The Vascular segment delivered growth, primarily driven by increased demand in central access, hemostatic and atomization products. This performance was partially offset by a challenging prior-year comparison, which had benefited from military surge orders that did not recur in 2025.

In the Surgical business, revenue growth reflects the impact of volume-based procurement in China. Core Surgical franchise remained solid, with strong double-digit growth across the majority of its franchises.

The company commenced a multi-year restructuring plan intended to align its global organizational structure and supply-chain infrastructure among the remaining businesses.

On the flip side, a contraction of both the gross and operating margins does not bode well for the stock.

TFX’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Teleflex currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Intuitive Surgical ISRG, Cardinal Health CAH and Align Technology ALGN.

Intuitive Surgical, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported a fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $2.53, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.4%. Revenues of $2.87 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ISRG has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15.7% compared with the industry’s 12.7% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.24%.

Cardinal Health, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, posted a second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.63, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10%. Revenues of $65.6 billion topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%.

CAH has a long-term earnings growth rate of 15% compared with the industry’s 9.6% rise. The company’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.3%.

Align Technology, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, posted a fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $3.29, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.1%. Revenues of $1.05 billion outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.3%.

ALGN has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.1% compared with the industry’s 9.5% rise. The company’s earnings outpaced estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 6.16%.

