TFX or SONVY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Medical - Instruments sector might want to consider either Teleflex (TFX) or SONOVA HOLDING (SONVY). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Currently, Teleflex has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while SONOVA HOLDING has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that TFX likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than SONVY has recently. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

TFX currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.86, while SONVY has a forward P/E of 22.79. We also note that TFX has a PEG ratio of 1.74. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. SONVY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.23.

Another notable valuation metric for TFX is its P/B ratio of 1.3. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, SONVY has a P/B of 5.61.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to TFX's Value grade of B and SONVY's Value grade of C.

TFX stands above SONVY thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that TFX is the superior value option right now.

