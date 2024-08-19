TFX or EW: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Medical - Instruments sector might want to consider either Teleflex (TFX) or Edwards Lifesciences (EW). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Teleflex has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Edwards Lifesciences has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that TFX likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than EW has recently. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

TFX currently has a forward P/E ratio of 17.14, while EW has a forward P/E of 25.50. We also note that TFX has a PEG ratio of 2.16. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. EW currently has a PEG ratio of 2.87.

Another notable valuation metric for TFX is its P/B ratio of 2.47. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, EW has a P/B of 5.53.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to TFX's Value grade of B and EW's Value grade of C.

TFX is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that TFX is likely the superior value option right now.

