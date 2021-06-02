TFX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $387.86, changing hands as low as $387.70 per share. Teleflex Incorporated shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TFX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TFX's low point in its 52 week range is $312.33 per share, with $449.375 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $387.86. The TFX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.