TFS Financial (TFSL) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of TFS Financial Corp (Symbol: TFSL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.09, changing hands as low as $13.91 per share. TFS Financial Corp shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TFSL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TFSL's low point in its 52 week range is $12.45 per share, with $17.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.91.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.