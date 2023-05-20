TFS Financial (TFSL) Declares $0.28 Dividend

TFS Financial said on May 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.13 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 26, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 30, 2023 will receive the payment on June 13, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.36 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.95%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.54%, the lowest has been 4.15%, and the highest has been 10.01%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.24 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.75 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 3.88. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.01%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 315 funds or institutions reporting positions in TFS Financial. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TFSL is 0.03%, an increase of 24.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.36% to 27,250K shares. The put/call ratio of TFSL is 1.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.83% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for TFS Financial is 14.41. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $14.96. The average price target represents an increase of 26.83% from its latest reported closing price of 11.36.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for TFS Financial is 332MM, an increase of 7.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.33.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 4,103K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,160K shares, representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFSL by 16.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,879K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,606K shares, representing an increase of 14.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFSL by 19.78% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,445K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,424K shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFSL by 4.09% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 1,277K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,246K shares, representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFSL by 90.10% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,034K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 955K shares, representing an increase of 7.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFSL by 12.22% over the last quarter.

TFS Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TFS Financial Corporation , a federally chartered stock holding company, conducts its principal activities through its wholly owned subsidiaries and had total consolidated assets of $14.6 billion at September 30, 2020. The principal line of business of TFS Financial Corporation and its subsidiaries (collectively, TFS Financial or the Company) is retail consumer banking, including mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. On September 30, 2020, approximately 81% of the Holding Company's outstanding shares were owned by a federally chartered mutual holding company, Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC (Third Federal Savings, MHC). The thrift subsidiary of TFS Financial is Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland (the Association).

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.