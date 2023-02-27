TFS Financial (TFSL) Declares $0.28 Dividend

TFS Financial said on February 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.13 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 7, 2023 will receive the payment on March 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

At the current share price of $14.46 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.81%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.32%, the lowest has been 4.15%, and the highest has been 8.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.17 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.28 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 3.89. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.86% Upside

As of February 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for TFS Financial is $16.32. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 12.86% from its latest reported closing price of $14.46.

The projected annual revenue for TFS Financial is $332MM, an increase of 9.49%. The projected annual EPS is $0.33, an increase of 15.91%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 321 funds or institutions reporting positions in TFS Financial. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TFSL is 0.03%, an increase of 3.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.59% to 27,188K shares. The put/call ratio of TFSL is 1.54, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 4,160K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,399K shares, representing a decrease of 5.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFSL by 1.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,606K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,606K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFSL by 1.27% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,424K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,445K shares, representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFSL by 2.69% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 1,246K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,380K shares, representing a decrease of 10.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFSL by 83.07% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,130K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,019K shares, representing an increase of 9.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFSL by 14.98% over the last quarter.

TFS Financial Background Information

TFS Financial Corporation , a federally chartered stock holding company, conducts its principal activities through its wholly owned subsidiaries and had total consolidated assets of $14.6 billion at September 30, 2020. The principal line of business of TFS Financial Corporation and its subsidiaries (collectively, TFS Financial or the Company) is retail consumer banking, including mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. On September 30, 2020, approximately 81% of the Holding Company's outstanding shares were owned by a federally chartered mutual holding company, Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC (Third Federal Savings, MHC). The thrift subsidiary of TFS Financial is Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland (the Association).

