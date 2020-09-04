TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 08, 2020

TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 08, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 23, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TFSL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that TFSL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.63, the dividend yield is 7.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TFSL was $15.63, representing a -30.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.47 and a 23.56% increase over the 52 week low of $12.65.

TFSL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC). TFSL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.33. Zacks Investment Research reports TFSL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 10.71%, compared to an industry average of -16.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TFSL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TFSL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TFSL as a top-10 holding:

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QABA with an increase of 5.12% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TFSL at 2.53%.

