TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2021

TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.282 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TFSL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -0.18% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $19.45, the dividend yield is 5.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TFSL was $19.45, representing a -13.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.54 and a 13.54% increase over the 52 week low of $17.13.

TFSL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). TFSL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.29. Zacks Investment Research reports TFSL's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as -31.03%, compared to an industry average of 23.4%.

