TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 08, 2021

TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TFSL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that TFSL has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of TFSL was $20.36, representing a -8.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.28 and a 60.95% increase over the 52 week low of $12.65.

TFSL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). TFSL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.3. Zacks Investment Research reports TFSL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -6.67%, compared to an industry average of 12.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TFSL Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to TFSL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TFSL as a top-10 holding:

Global X Super Dividend ETF (DIV)

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QABA with an increase of 55.25% over the last 100 days. DIV has the highest percent weighting of TFSL at 2.12%.

