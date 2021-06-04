TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 07, 2021

TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TFSL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that TFSL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.25, the dividend yield is 5.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TFSL was $22.25, representing a -1.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.54 and a 67.04% increase over the 52 week low of $13.32.

TFSL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). TFSL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.32. Zacks Investment Research reports TFSL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -6.67%, compared to an industry average of 20.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TFSL Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to TFSL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TFSL as a top-10 holding:

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QABA with an increase of 23.17% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TFSL at 2.18%.

