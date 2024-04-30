TFS FINANCIAL CORP. Reveals Climb In Q2 Profit, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - TFS FINANCIAL CORP. (TFSL) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $20.71 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $15.91 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

TFS FINANCIAL CORP. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $20.71 Mln. vs. $15.91 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.07 vs. $0.06 last year.

