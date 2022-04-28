TFS FINANCIAL CORP. Reports Retreat In Q2 Bottom Line, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - TFS FINANCIAL CORP. (TFSL) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $15.85 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $23.01 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

TFS FINANCIAL CORP. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $15.85 Mln. vs. $23.01 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.06 vs. $0.08 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.00

