TFS FINANCIAL CORP. Q3 Profit beats estimates

(RTTNews) - TFS FINANCIAL CORP. (TFSL) revealed a profit for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $17.60 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $17.15 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

TFS FINANCIAL CORP. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $17.60 Mln. vs. $17.15 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.06 vs. $0.06 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.04

