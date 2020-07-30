TFS FINANCIAL CORP. Q3 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - TFS FINANCIAL CORP. (TFSL) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $26.84 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $18.26 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

TFS FINANCIAL CORP. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $26.84 Mln. vs. $18.26 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.10 vs. $0.06 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.05

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.