TFS FINANCIAL CORP. Q3 Earnings Fall

(RTTNews) - TFS FINANCIAL CORP. (TFSL) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $13.58 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $21.52 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

TFS FINANCIAL CORP. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $13.58 Mln. vs. $21.52 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.05 vs. $0.08 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.06

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.