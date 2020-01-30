Markets
TFSL

TFS FINANCIAL CORP. Q1 Earnings Advance

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - TFS FINANCIAL CORP. (TFSL) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $25.64 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $20.33 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's first quarter.

TFS FINANCIAL CORP. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $25.64 Mln. vs. $20.33 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.09 vs. $0.07 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TFSL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular