TFS FINANCIAL CORP. Q1 Earnings Advance

(RTTNews) - TFS FINANCIAL CORP. (TFSL) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $25.64 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $20.33 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's first quarter.

TFS FINANCIAL CORP. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $25.64 Mln. vs. $20.33 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.09 vs. $0.07 last year.

