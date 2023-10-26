TFS FINANCIAL CORP. Earnings at $19.55 Mln in Q4

(RTTNews) - TFS FINANCIAL CORP. (TFSL) revealed earnings for fourth quarter of $19.55 million

The company's bottom line totaled $19.55 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $25.43 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

TFS FINANCIAL CORP. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $19.55 Mln. vs. $25.43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.07 vs. $0.06 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.