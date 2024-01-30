TFS FINANCIAL CORP. Bottom Line Retreats In Q1, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - TFS FINANCIAL CORP. (TFSL) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $20.71 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $22.19 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

TFS FINANCIAL CORP. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $20.71 Mln. vs. $22.19 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.07 vs. $0.08 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.06

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.