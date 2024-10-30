TFS FINANCIAL CORP. Q4 Income Drops In Line With Estimates

(RTTNews) - TFS FINANCIAL CORP. (TFSL) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $18.22 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $19.55 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

TFS FINANCIAL CORP. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $18.22 Mln. vs. $19.55 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.06 vs. $0.07 last year.

