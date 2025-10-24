Markets
TFLO

TFLO Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

October 24, 2025 — 11:34 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (Symbol: TFLO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.56, changing hands as high as $50.57 per share. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond shares are currently trading trading flat on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TFLO shares, versus its 200 day moving average: iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, TFLO's low point in its 52 week range is $50.36 per share, with $50.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.56.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

BNK Invest
