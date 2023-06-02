TFIN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Triumph Financial Inc (Symbol: TFIN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $56.19, changing hands as high as $57.73 per share. Triumph Financial Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TFIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TFIN's low point in its 52 week range is $45.08 per share, with $76.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.73.

