TFII vs. CHRW: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Transportation - Services stocks are likely familiar with TFI International Inc. (TFII) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Currently, TFI International Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that TFII has an improving earnings outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

TFII currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.91, while CHRW has a forward P/E of 14.78. We also note that TFII has a PEG ratio of 0.72. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CHRW currently has a PEG ratio of 1.64.

Another notable valuation metric for TFII is its P/B ratio of 3.81. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, CHRW has a P/B of 6.70.

Based on these metrics and many more, TFII holds a Value grade of B, while CHRW has a Value grade of C.

TFII has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than CHRW, so it seems like value investors will conclude that TFII is the superior option right now.

