TFI International (TSX:TFII) Price Target Increased by 10.63% to 164.62

The average one-year price target for TFI International (TSX:TFII) has been revised to $164.62 / share. This is an increase of 10.63% from the prior estimate of $148.81 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $116.15 to a high of $217.61 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.65% from the latest reported closing price of $155.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 336 funds or institutions reporting positions in TFI International. This is an decrease of 65 owner(s) or 16.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TFII is 0.20%, an increase of 13.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.07% to 62,962K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 7,086K shares representing 8.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,683K shares , representing an increase of 19.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFII by 37.99% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 6,039K shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,046K shares , representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFII by 38.82% over the last quarter.

1832 Asset Management holds 4,619K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,070K shares , representing an increase of 76.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFII by 388.89% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,781K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,771K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFII by 57.88% over the last quarter.

Jarislowsky, Fraser holds 3,202K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,304K shares , representing a decrease of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFII by 8.40% over the last quarter.

