TFI International (TFII) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of TFI International Inc (Symbol: TFII) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $105.81, changing hands as low as $103.11 per share. TFI International Inc shares are currently trading down about 9.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TFII shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TFII's low point in its 52 week range is $71.63 per share, with $128.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $104.00.

