TFI International (TFII) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2025, TFI International Inc. (TFII) reported revenue of $1.91 billion, down 7.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.09, compared to $1.19 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.92 billion, representing a surprise of -0.48%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +27.93%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.85.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Adjusted Operating Ratio - Truckload : 93.2% versus 92.8% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 93.2% versus 92.8% estimated by three analysts on average. Adjusted Operating Ratio - Less-Than-Truckload : 89.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 92.9%.

: 89.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 92.9%. Adjusted Operating Ratio : 92.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 92.7%.

: 92.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 92.7%. Canadian LTL - Tonnage : 563.00 KTons compared to the 548.86 KTons average estimate based on two analysts.

: 563.00 KTons compared to the 548.86 KTons average estimate based on two analysts. U.S. LTL - Tonnage : 756.00 KTons versus the two-analyst average estimate of 739.88 KTons.

: 756.00 KTons versus the two-analyst average estimate of 739.88 KTons. Canadian LTL - Adjusted operating ratio : 81.7% versus 82.8% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 81.7% versus 82.8% estimated by two analysts on average. Canadian LTL - Revenue per hundredweight (excluding fuel) : $11.01 versus $11.11 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $11.01 versus $11.11 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue before fuel surcharge : $1.68 billion compared to the $1.68 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.1% year over year.

: $1.68 billion compared to the $1.68 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.1% year over year. Fuel surcharge : $234.33 million versus $239.95 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.4% change.

: $234.33 million versus $239.95 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.4% change. Revenue- Truckload : $674.18 million compared to the $753.23 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.7% year over year.

: $674.18 million compared to the $753.23 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.7% year over year. Revenue- Less-Than-Truckload : $660.52 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $668.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.4%.

: $660.52 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $668.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.4%. Revenue- Logistics: $358.1 million versus $376.26 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.7% change.

Here is how TFI International performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for TFI International here>>>

Shares of TFI International have returned +8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TFI International Inc. (TFII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.