TFI International (TFII) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. (TFII) will report quarterly earnings of $0.59 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 22.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.89 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 3.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain TFI International metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue before fuel surcharge' should arrive at $1.65 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Fuel surcharge' will likely reach $249.82 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of 0%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Logistics' to come in at $359.32 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -11.4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Less-Than-Truckload' will reach $727.09 million. The estimate suggests a change of -10.9% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted Operating Ratio - Truckload' to reach 93.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 93.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted Operating Ratio - Less-Than-Truckload' will reach 94.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 93.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted Operating Ratio' will reach 94.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 93.7% in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Canadian LTL - Tonnage' of N/A. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'U.S. LTL - Tonnage' reaching N/A. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of N/A.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Canadian LTL - Adjusted operating ratio' at 84.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 80.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Canadian LTL - Revenue per hundredweight (excluding fuel)' stands at $10.92 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $10.75 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Canadian LTL - Shipments' should come in at 515.52 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 537.00 thousand.

TFI International shares have witnessed a change of +29.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TFII is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TFI International Inc. (TFII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.