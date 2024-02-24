TFI International (TFII) Price Target Increased by 9.46% to 146.05

The average one-year price target for TFI International (NYSE:TFII) has been revised to 146.05 / share. This is an increase of 9.46% from the prior estimate of 133.43 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 104.87 to a high of 175.22 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.78% from the latest reported closing price of 148.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 477 funds or institutions reporting positions in TFI International. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TFII is 0.33%, an increase of 6.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.89% to 70,273K shares. The put/call ratio of TFII is 2.75, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 7,344K shares representing 8.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,507K shares, representing a decrease of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFII by 8.59% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 5,890K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,989K shares, representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFII by 6.95% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 3,804K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,017K shares, representing an increase of 20.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFII by 36.82% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,791K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,279K shares, representing an increase of 13.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFII by 63.49% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 3,271K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,460K shares, representing a decrease of 5.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFII by 10.12% over the last quarter.

TFI International Background Information

TFI International Inc. is a Canadian transport and logistics company based in Saint-Laurent, Quebec, a borough of Montreal. It operates primarily in Canada, the United States, and Mexico through 4 business segments: less than truckload, package and courier, logistics, and truckload.

