TFI International (TFII) Price Target Increased by 5.73% to 131.13

The average one-year price target for TFI International (NYSE:TFII) has been revised to 131.13 / share. This is an increase of 5.73% from the prior estimate of 124.02 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 96.82 to a high of 148.66 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.09% from the latest reported closing price of 135.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 462 funds or institutions reporting positions in TFI International. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TFII is 0.28%, a decrease of 12.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.96% to 70,817K shares. The put/call ratio of TFII is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 8,019K shares representing 9.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,215K shares, representing a decrease of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFII by 12.41% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,823K shares representing 7.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,393K shares, representing a decrease of 37.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFII by 34.85% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 3,460K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,779K shares, representing a decrease of 38.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFII by 35.70% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,157K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,855K shares, representing an increase of 9.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFII by 1.60% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 2,547K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TFI International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TFI International Inc. is a Canadian transport and logistics company based in Saint-Laurent, Quebec, a borough of Montreal. It operates primarily in Canada, the United States, and Mexico through 4 business segments: less than truckload, package and courier, logistics, and truckload.

