TFI International (TFII) Price Target Increased by 5.64% to 124.02

The average one-year price target for TFI International (NYSE:TFII) has been revised to 124.02 / share. This is an increase of 5.64% from the prior estimate of 117.40 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 95.74 to a high of 149.70 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.37% from the latest reported closing price of 128.35 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 460 funds or institutions reporting positions in TFI International. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 5.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TFII is 0.32%, an increase of 9.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.76% to 75,225K shares. The put/call ratio of TFII is 1.35, indicating a bearish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Capital Research Global Investors holds 9,393K shares representing 10.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,174K shares, representing a decrease of 8.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFII by 3.75% over the last quarter.
Capital International Investors holds 8,215K shares representing 9.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,367K shares, representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFII by 11.93% over the last quarter.
AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 4,779K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,154K shares, representing a decrease of 7.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFII by 4.98% over the last quarter.
Janus Henderson Group holds 2,855K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,455K shares, representing an increase of 49.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFII by 28.63% over the last quarter.
ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 2,547K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
TFI International Background Information

TFI International Inc. is a Canadian transport and logistics company based in Saint-Laurent, Quebec, a borough of Montreal. It operates primarily in Canada, the United States, and Mexico through 4 business segments: less than truckload, package and courier, logistics, and truckload.
