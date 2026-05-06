Is TFI International (TFII) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is TFI International Inc. (TFII) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

TFI International Inc. is one of 100 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. TFI International Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TFII's full-year earnings has moved 4.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, TFII has moved about 31.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 7.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that TFI International Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 23.4%.

Over the past three months, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, TFI International Inc. belongs to the Transportation - Services industry, which includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 6.9% so far this year, so TFII is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, however, belongs to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry. Currently, this 9-stock industry is ranked #190. The industry has moved +11.6% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to TFI International Inc. and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies as they could maintain their solid performance.

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TFI International Inc. (TFII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.