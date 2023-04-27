TFI International (TFII) Declares $0.35 Dividend

TFI International said on April 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.35 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 17, 2023.

At the current share price of $101.55 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.38%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.50%, the lowest has been 0.72%, and the highest has been 5.36%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.92 (n=156).

The current dividend yield is 0.14 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 428 funds or institutions reporting positions in TFI International. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 4.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TFII is 0.28%, a decrease of 14.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.20% to 72,707K shares. The put/call ratio of TFII is 5.59, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.39% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for TFI International is 116.16. The forecasts range from a low of 42.55 to a high of $146.69. The average price target represents an increase of 14.39% from its latest reported closing price of 101.55.

The projected annual revenue for TFI International is 8,417MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.58.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 10,174K shares representing 11.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,439K shares, representing a decrease of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFII by 0.67% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 8,367K shares representing 9.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,259K shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFII by 2.73% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 5,154K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,529K shares, representing a decrease of 7.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFII by 5.71% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Growth-Income Fund Class 1 holds 2,669K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 2,547K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TFI International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TFI International Inc. is a Canadian transport and logistics company based in Saint-Laurent, Quebec, a borough of Montreal. It operates primarily in Canada, the United States, and Mexico through 4 business segments: less than truckload, package and courier, logistics, and truckload.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.