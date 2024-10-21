TFI International Reports Strong Q3 Results Amid Challenges

TFI International (TSE:TFII) has released an update.

TFI International reported a rise in third-quarter operating income to $203.3 million, driven by contributions from acquisitions despite facing challenging market conditions. The company also saw a significant increase in net cash from operating activities, reaching $351.1 million, which facilitated debt repayment and a 13% dividend increase. TFI International’s strategic focus on operational improvements and leveraging acquisitions has allowed it to maintain a strong balance sheet and return capital to shareholders.

