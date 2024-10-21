TFI International reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.60, consensus $1.78

Reports Q3 revenue $2.18B, consensus $2.25B. “Despite soft market conditions, TFI International (TFII) performed well during quarter, generating more than $350 million of net cash from operating activities and over $270 million of free cash flow, up 26% and 37%, respectively, over the year-ago period,” said Alain Bedard, chairman, president and CEO. “While business conditions for US LTL are challenging, our Logistics segment performed very well, and both our Truckload and Canadian LTL operations have remained solid. We were also able to reduce debt during the quarter, reducing our leverage ratio. In the current freight environment, our talented team remains focused on operational enhancements and tapping into the potential of recent acquisitions, while our overarching focus on free cash flow allows us to opportunistically invest during weaker cycles and return significant capital to shareholders while maintaining a strong balance sheet.”

