TFI International Renews Share Buyback Plan

TFI International (TSE:TFII) has released an update.

TFI International has announced the renewal of its normal course issuer bid, allowing the company to repurchase up to 7,918,102 common shares, or 10% of its public float. This strategic move, approved by the Toronto Stock Exchange, is aimed at enhancing shareholder value as the company leverages its financial resources. TFI International continues to be a leader in the North American transportation and logistics industry, trading under the symbol TFII.

For further insights into TSE:TFII stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.