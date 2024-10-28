News & Insights

TFI International Renews Share Buyback Plan

October 28, 2024 — 04:35 pm EDT

TFI International (TSE:TFII) has released an update.

TFI International has announced the renewal of its normal course issuer bid, allowing the company to repurchase up to 7,918,102 common shares, or 10% of its public float. This strategic move, approved by the Toronto Stock Exchange, is aimed at enhancing shareholder value as the company leverages its financial resources. TFI International continues to be a leader in the North American transportation and logistics industry, trading under the symbol TFII.

