TFI International renews normal course issuer bid

TFI International (TFII) announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has approved the renewal of TFI International’s normal course issuer bid, or NCIB. Under the renewed NCIB, TFI International may purchase for cancellation a maximum of 7,918,102 common shares, representing 10% of the 79,181,029 shares forming TFI International’s public float as at October 21. The shares may be purchased through the facilities of the TSX and the New York Stock Exchange and on alternative trading systems in Canada and the United States over the twelve-month period from November 2 to November 1, 2025. As of October 21, TFI International had 84,634,851 common shares issued and outstanding. Under TFI International’s current NCIB, which entered into effect on November 2, 2023 and which expires on November 1, TFI International is authorized to purchase up to 7,161,046 shares. As at October 21, TFI International has repurchased 1,035,140 common shares at a volume weighted average purchase price of C$163.0739 per share, through the facilities of the TSX and the New York Stock Exchange and on alternative trading systems in Canada and the United States. All of the repurchased shares were cancelled by TFI International.

