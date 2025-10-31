TFI International Q3 Net Income Declines, Announces Q4 EPS Outlook Below View

(RTTNews) - TFI International Inc. (TFII) announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. The transportation and logistics company reported a net income of $84.7 million or $1.02 a share compared to $125.9 million or $1.48 a share in the previous year.

On adjusted basis, net income declined to $99.1 million or $1.20 a share from last year's $134.5 million or $1.58 a share.

Analysts, on average, estimated earnings of $1.2 per share for the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA went down to $305.4 million from $357.2 million in the earlier year.

Total revenue decreased to $1.968 billion from $2.184 billion in the prior year quarter.

Looking ahead, the company expects fourth quarter 2025 adjusted earnings to be in the range of $0.80 to $0.90 per share.

Analysts, on average, anticipate earnings of $1.11 per share for the fourth quarter.

In the pre-market hours, TFII is trading at $87.20, down 0.19 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.