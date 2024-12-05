TFI International price target raised to C$223 from C$198 at National Bank

National Bank analyst Cameron Doerksen raised the firm’s price target on TFI International (TFII) to C$223 from C$198 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TFII:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.