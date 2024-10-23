TFI International price target lowered to C$198 from C$209 at National Bank

National Bank lowered the firm’s price target on TFI International (TFII) to C$198 from C$209 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares following below forecast Q3 earnings results and lowered FY24 guidance.

