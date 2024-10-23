TFI International price target lowered to $171 from $180 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered the firm’s price target on TFI International (TFII) to $171 from $180 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said they missed Q3 estimates as TForce OR was affected by pricing cracks and service issues while noting its 90 OR target is unlikely to be achieved in 4Q and EPS guide cut.

