TFI International price target lowered to $160 from $167 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Walter Spracklin lowered the firm’s price target on TFI International (TFII) to $160 from $167 but keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company posted weaker-than-expected Q3 results and guided down fairly materially, though this has now reset the bar on expectations, while its strong free cash flow generation has led to a pristine balance sheet and significant optionality for M&A and opportunistic buybacks, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

