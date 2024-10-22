TFI International price target lowered to $143 from $152 at BofA

BofA lowered the firm’s price target on TFI International (TFII) to $143 from $152 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. After TFI International posted Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.60, below the firm’s $1.76 estimate and Street’s $1.77 forecast, the firm lowered its Q4, 2024, and 2025 EPS estimates by 7%, 4%, and 4%, respectively.
