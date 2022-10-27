TFI International Inc. (TFII) Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - TFI International Inc. (TFII) (TFII) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $245.2 million, or $2.72 per share. This compares with $131.6 million, or $1.38 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, TFI International Inc. (TFII) reported adjusted earnings of $181.2 million or $2.01 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $2.24 billion from $2.09 billion last year.

TFI International Inc. (TFII) earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $245.2 Mln. vs. $131.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.72 vs. $1.38 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.97 -Revenue (Q3): $2.24 Bln vs. $2.09 Bln last year.

