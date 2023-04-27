TFI International Inc. (TFII) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, TFI International Inc. (TFII) reported revenue of $1.85 billion, down 15.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.33, compared to $1.68 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.24% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.95 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.46, the EPS surprise was -8.90%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how TFI International Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Adjusted Operating Ratio : 89.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 89.77%.

: 89.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 89.77%. Adjusted Operating Ratio - Truckload : 83.8% versus 86.23% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 83.8% versus 86.23% estimated by three analysts on average. Adjusted Operating Ratio - Less-Than-Truckload : 92% versus 88.87% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 92% versus 88.87% estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue before fuel surcharge : $1.56 billion compared to the $1.68 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $1.56 billion compared to the $1.68 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue- Package and Courier : $112.56 million compared to the $118.71 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -26.4% year over year.

: $112.56 million compared to the $118.71 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -26.4% year over year. Revenue- Less-Than-Truckload : $690.86 million versus $753.46 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -30.9% change.

: $690.86 million versus $753.46 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -30.9% change. Fuel surcharge : $289.75 million compared to the $308.57 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.7% year over year.

: $289.75 million compared to the $308.57 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.7% year over year. Revenue- Logistics : $355.25 million versus $389.78 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21% change.

: $355.25 million versus $389.78 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21% change. Revenue- Eliminations : -$12.40 million versus -$13.47 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -28.9% change.

: -$12.40 million versus -$13.47 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -28.9% change. Revenue- Truckload: $414.13 million versus $411.16 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -32.1% change.

Shares of TFI International Inc. have returned -13.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

TFI International Inc. (TFII)

