TFI International Inc. (TFII) Just Overtook the 50-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, TFI International Inc. (TFII) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. TFII recently overtook the 50-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is one of three major moving averages used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for a wide range of securities. But the 50-day is considered to be more important because it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

TFII could be on the verge of another rally after moving 6.4% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.

Once investors consider TFII's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 6 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on TFII for more gains in the near future.

