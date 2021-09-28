TFI International Inc. (TFII) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

TFI International Inc. (TFII) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TFII prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -50.64% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $106.39, the dividend yield is .86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TFII was $106.39, representing a -8.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $116.50 and a 160.5% increase over the 52 week low of $40.84.

TFII's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.13. Zacks Investment Research reports TFII's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 41.36%, compared to an industry average of 30.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the tfii Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to TFII through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TFII as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (FSMO)

Vanguard FTSE All-Wld ex-US SmCp Idx ETF (VSS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FSMO with an increase of 4.18% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TFII at 1.31%.

