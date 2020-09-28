TFI International Inc. (TFII) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

TFI International Inc. (TFII) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.199 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TFII prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.29% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $40.92, the dividend yield is 1.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TFII was $40.92, representing a -11.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.09 and a 168.5% increase over the 52 week low of $15.24.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TFII Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.