TFI International Inc. (TFII) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

TFI International Inc. (TFII) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TFII prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.14% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of TFII was $92.17, representing a -4.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $96.49 and a 174.32% increase over the 52 week low of $33.60.

TFII is a part of the Transportation sector. TFII's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.07. Zacks Investment Research reports TFII's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.98%, compared to an industry average of 21.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TFII Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.